Jenna Ortega is back in the new trailer for 'Scream 6'









It’s Christmas time, but that doesn’t mean that the Hollywood marketing wheel stops spinning, with the trailer for the horror flick Scream 6 landing online.

Heading onto the streets of New York for the very first time, with the previous five instalments each taking place in the fictional town of Woodsboro, California, Scream 6 sees Courteney Cox’s return to the franchise alongside recent stars of the series Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding. As well as Cox’s Gale Weathers, Hayden Panettiere will also be making a return as Kirby Reed.

Notably, Neve Campbell, who played Sidney Prescott in the original 1996 Wes Craven movie, isn’t returning to the ensemble, recently telling reporters that she wasn’t happy with the offer Paramount proposed to her.

Speaking in June 2022, Campbell stated: “Sadly, I won’t be making the next Scream film…as a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise”.

Continuing, she admitted: “It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years”.

Scheduled for release in cinemas on March 10th, 2023, check out the trailer for the new movie below.