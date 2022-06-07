Neve Campbell won't return for 'Scream 6'









Canadian actress Neve Campbell is regularly cited among the most prominent scream queens due to her breakthrough role in Wes Craven’s seminal 1996 slasher Scream. Since then, Campbell has reprised the role of Sidney Prescott in all of the sequels that have followed but it looks like she is finally going to take a step back from the franchise.

In a new statement, Campbell revealed that she was no longer a part of the franchise and would not be returning for Scream 6 even though she had been offered a role in the film. According to the actor, the offer that was brought to the table wasn’t good enough to convince her to reprise the iconic role once again.

“Sadly I won’t be making the next Scream film,” the statement began by declaring the big news. She continued: “As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”

Reflecting on the significance of the franchise and the impact it had on her career, Campbell added: “It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”

Initially, big names like David Arquette, Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox were attached to the project but it looks like Campbell is the first one to drop out of Scream 6 due to botched contract negotiations. According to the reports, the latest addition to the iconic franchise is set to hit theatres on March 31st, 2023.

