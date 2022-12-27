Jenna Ortega had one line cut from 'Wednesday'









Jenna Ortega, the star of Wednesday, revealed she refused to say one line of dialogue on the popular Netflix show. This latest version of the popular Addams family features Ortega as the daughter who attends the mysterious yet prestigious Nevermore Academy.

While fans are praising the show for Wednesday’s deadpan and morbid personality and sense of humour, they were happy to find out this one line was cut from the series. It comes from the show’s fourth episode, titled ‘Woe, What a Night’, about the upcoming annual Rave ‘N Dance at the school. In the episode, Wednesday feeds into the series’s love triangle by asking Xavier to the dance instead of Tyler.

Wednesday’s one problem is that she needs something in her closet for the dance. We then see her observe the perfect dress in an antique shop when accompanied by The Thing. Later in the episode, as the dance draws nearer, she cannot find something appropriate for the dance, only to find out Thing has stolen the dress for her as a surprise.

“I remember there’s a line where I’m talking about a dress, and initially she was supposed to say: ‘Oh my god, I’m freaking out over a dress, I literally hate myself,'” the star shared in a Netflix Q&A. “And I was blown away because that sounded like… It was just a bunch of little things like that,” she went on. “Where I felt like we were able to avoid a lot of dialogue in an attempt to make her sound human.”

After hearing this, fans online shared the actor’s views that the line did not fit with the character’s counterfeit and deadpan persona. One fan on TikTok wrote: “Got to give credit to actors who know their characters better than the writers sometimes”.

This episode also features Wednesday’s most famous scene, where the titular character shows off her eccentric moves to The Cramps’s ‘Goo Goo Muck’. The scene has been edited on social media and replicated by fans donned in Wednesday attire. However, Ortega recently shared that she was sick with Covid during filming.

“I’d gotten the song about a week before, and I just pulled from whatever I could… it’s crazy because it was my first day with Covid, so it was awful to film.” Ortega shared. “Yeah, I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick, and when I do, it’s not very bad – I had the body aches. I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my oesophagus,” the star added.

“They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result. I asked to redo it, but we didn’t have time. I think I probably could have done it a bit better.”

The show received criticism for neglecting the actors’ needs. Wednesday is available to stream on Netflix.