Jehnny Beth opens up on forthcoming solo music









Savages vocalist Jehnny Beth has given detail of her new solo music, claiming it has a “light and hopeful” direction. Speaking at Open’er Festival in Poland this past weekend, she said: “[I’ve] never had so much fun in the studio, I’ve never laughed that much.”

On moving forward with her solo project and the follow-up to the 2020 critically acclaimed project To Love Is To Live, Beth said: “I’m working on new music; I’m always working on new music. There’s some more Jehnny Beth coming out. […] I feel like, because of the pandemic, I haven’t really been able to show to the world what I can do.

She added: “I had to stay in Paris, and I realised the talent I had around me, the amazing people who also wanted to work with me. In a way, I was too blind before to see them as much as I saw them when the pandemic happened.”

After the release of To Love Is To Live, Beth was unfortunately only able to play two live shows before the pandemic made any touring plans impossible. This profoundly affected her, claiming “that when the shows stopped, I couldn’t live without them. In a way it was good because the pandemic taught me what to do with myself if I wasn’t doing that. I have no fear in my life if I’m able to do this.”

Fortunately for Beth, she has some further live festival dates pencilled into her calendar this year. She plays Rock en Seine in Paris on Friday, 26th August, All Points East in London on Sunday, 28th August and Primavera Sound Los Angeles on Friday, 16th September.

