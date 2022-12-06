Jeff Tweedy shares acoustic cover of 'Little Lies' in honour of Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie









Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy has shared a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Little Lies’ in honour of late keyboardist Christine McVie. Tweedy unveiled his rendition of the 1987 hit at Michigan’s Three Oaks Acord Theatre.

‘Little Lies’, the sixth track in Tweedy’s setlist, was written by McVie with help from her then-partner Eddy Quintela, whom she married six months after the album was released. It was featured on Fleetwood Mac’s 14th studio effort, Tango In The Night, the group’s first since 1982’s Mirage.

Christine McVie passed away on November 30th, 2022, at the age of 79. As of yet, her cause of death has not been confirmed, though, according to a statement released by the family, the musician’s passing came after a “short illness.”

McVie served with Fleetwood Mac from 1970 to 1996 and then from 1997 to 1998 for the band’s reunion. In 2014, she rejoined once again, performing with the band until her death. She helped record 13 of Fleetwood Mac’s 17 studio albums.

McVie’s bandmate, Stevie Nicks, paid tribute to the musician with a rendition of Haim’s ‘Hallelujah’, which was released in 2020. Nicks said: “Since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so I’m singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day. (Written by the Ladies Haim). It’s all I can do now…”

Haim also shared their thoughts on McVie’s passing, “We write this with tears in our eyes and all over our faces,” they began. “The sisterhood Stevie and Christine had was so vital to us growing up. seeing two strong women support each other in our favorite band has had such a huge impact on us throughout our lives. from playing ‘say that you love me’ in rockinhaim since 1999 to seeing christine sing ‘over my head’ live in 2015, she has been a constant inspiration. rip beautiful songbird.”