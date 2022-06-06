Jeff Tweedy shares cover of Angel Olsen's song 'Big Time'









Following the release of Angel Olsen’s sixth studio album, Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy has shared a cover of its title track, ‘Big Time’. The new ten-track offering is Olsen’s first since the release of her 2021 box set, Songs Of The Lark And Other Far Memories.

Tweedy shared his beautifully ramshackle cover of Olsen’s single via a post on his substack page, Starship Casual, alongside the caption: “Here’s a song I learned from Angel Olsen’s new record that came out TODAY!” The musician also shared some photos he and Olsen took together when she came to visit him a few years ago.

He added: “Normally I put songs behind the paywall, but this album is brand-new and lovely, and I want everyone with ears to hear it.”

Tweedy clearly holds Olsen’s songwriting in high regard. One year ago, he and his son spencer delivered a cover of ‘Like I Used To’, the singer’s join single with Sharon Van Etten. Indeed, ‘Big Time’ is just one of the covers Tweedy has shared of late, the most notable being the Ted Lasso theme, Japanese Breakfast’s ‘Kokomo, IN’ and Neil Young’s ‘ The Old Country Waltz.’

Big Time was recently released via Jagjaguwar and features tracks such as ‘All The Good Times’ and Through The Fires’. The LP serves as the follow-up to 2020’s Whole New Mess, which saw Olsen reimagine tracks from her 2019 album All Mirrors.

Meanwhile, Wilco released their 12th studio album, Cruel Country, last month on their own label dBpm Records. The group also recently announced 20th-anniversary reissues of their iconic fourth studio album, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, slated for September 16th via Nonesuch. You can listen to Tweedy’s cover of ‘Big Time’ here.