Jeff Nichols has given up on 'A Quiet Place' spin-off









John Krasinski’s 2018 horror film A Quiet Place was a revelation which showed the world that the famous actor had what it takes to stand out in the landscape of modern horror. He strengthened the legacy of the film by extending the franchise with a competent sequel this year which ended up as a critical and commercial success.

Drawing inspiration from classics such as Ridley Scott’s Alien as well as modern gems like No Country for Old Men, A Quiet Place imagines a post-apocalyptic dystopia where the planet is inhabited by a dangerous extraterrestrial species. Although they do not possess the ability to see, they more than make up for it with their sharp hearing.

After the success of the first two films, a third instalment to the franchise was already being lined up. According to the reports, it was supposed to be a spin-off set in the same universe as its predecessors but Krasinski would not be in the director’s chair. Instead, he had planned to recruit Jeff Nichols to helm the spin-off.

Krasinski said: “Truly the only person I had in mind when asked whether I would hand this off was Jeff. I think he’s one of the best filmmakers, Mud is one of my favourite movies, and so real and intimate. It’s exactly the sort of paints we’re painting with in A Quiet Place – very organic characters you fall in love with.”

Adding, “So he was my first choice for this, and when he said yes I was over the moon. I pitched him my story, he’s gone and developed the world on his own with that jumping-off point, and I’m so thrilled. He’s actually just turning in a script now, and I loved it. I absolutely loved it, and I can’t wait to see him shoot this thing.”

However, Nichols is no longer on board as he has left the project to focus on some of his own ideas. That has not put a stop on the production plans for A Quiet Place spin-off as it is already scheduled for a 2023 release.