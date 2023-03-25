Jeff Goldblum to play the Wizard in ‘Wicked’ film adaptation









Jeff Goldblum has spoken about his role in the upcoming Wicked adaptation. There had previously been speculation as to whether the 70-year-old actor would be taking on the role of the Wizard in Jon. M Chu’s stage-to-screen adaptation of the Broadway musical.

During his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Goldblum said: “I was just on this set of Wicked. I’m not supposed to talk about that, but it’s been out and about.” The actor went on to applaud his co-stars, telling Kimmel: “You should see our witches, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, very good.”

Goldblum, who side-stepped into music a few years ago now, continued: “I shouldn’t talk about it, but I was shooting one day, and I found myself tearing up in fear, a childhood fear came back to me.” He then recalled telling his co-star Cynthia Erivo – who will play Elphaba – about a childhood nightmare in which a “very scary queen/witch” tied him to a tree stump and was “going to chop off my head”. Apparently, the actor’s brothers teased him for week.

For the two-part movie, Goldblum will join a star-studded cast featuring the likes of Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Bronwyn James, Keala Settle, Aaron Teoh and Colin Michael Carmichael.