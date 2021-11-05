Ariana Grande to appear in new 'Wicked' movie adaptation









The latest broadway musical to be adapted for the silver screen, following the likes of In the Heights, Dear Evan Hansen and Tick, Tick…Boom!, is Wicked the wildly popular prequel to the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are among the very first to be attached to the project, due to portray Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, in Universal’s adaptation of the classic musical.

Helmed by In the Heights, Crazy Rich Asians and Now You See Me 2 director Jon M. Chu, both Grande and Erivo announced their castings on Instagram on Thursday evening. Icons of entertainment, both performers are ideal choices to take on the roles, with the Grammy-winning Grande starring in shows like 13 and Victorious as well as the upcoming Netflix film Don’t Look Up by Adam McKay. Meanwhile, Cynthia Erivo has received a Tony, Grammy and daytime Emmy each for her role in the modern adaptation of The Color Purple.

A prequel to a Golden Age Hollywood classic, The Wizard of Oz, directed by Victor Fleming and starring Judy Garland, Wicked tells the story of Oz before Dorothy’s arrival where the Wicked Witch of the West isn’t yet wicked. Idina Menzel and Kristen Chenoweth originally portrayed the two lead characters, the Wicked Witch and Glinda the Good Witch in the shows classic run.

Having long been in the pipeline, a film adaptation is finally on the way with Stephen Schwartz, who penned the original music and lyrics for the Broadway show, adapting the screenplay with Winnie Holzman.

Announcing her delight on Instagram at securing the part, Erivo simply captioned her images with “Pink goes good with Green”, whilst Ariana Grande simply stated, “thank goodness”.

Take a look at both announcements from Grande and Erivo below.