Jeff Bridges’ tumour has reduced to the “size of a marble”









American treasure Jeff Bridges, known for his iconic appearances in films like The Big Lebowski, has been forced to deal with some serious health issues after he was diagnosed with lymphoma. To make matters worse, the beloved actor also contracted Covid-19 while he was undergoing cancer treatment which caused a lot of complications. Thankfully, he is in recovery now, and his tumour has reportedly shrunk to the "size of a marble".

In a new interview with AARP, Bridges opened up about his recovery. He said: “A lot of getting better was a matter of setting really small goals. At first, they’d say, ‘How long can you stand?’ For a while, my record was 45 seconds before I’d collapse. And then they were saying: ‘Oh, look, you’re standing for a minute! That’s so cool, now can you walk 5 feet?'”

Before he was diagnosed with lymphoma, Bridges was hesitant about seeking medical help. He revealed: “At the time, I said to myself, ‘It doesn’t hurt. I don’t want to go to the doctor.’ I’m hiking and feeling great. My shins really itch, and I think, Oh, I just got, you know, dry skin. Then I had night sweats, but thought, That’s just hot summer nights. It turns out those are lymphoma symptoms.”

“For me, cancer was nothing compared to the Covid,” the actor declared. Although he wasn’t sure about returning to acting, Bridges feels more confident now: “So at first, I said, ‘Well, we’ll see.’ But eventually, that became, ‘Maybe I can.’ I have to admit that I was still frightened of going back to work. Then I began to think of my recovery as a gift being presented.”