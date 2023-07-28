Jeff Beck’s failed audition for The Rolling Stones









In a parallel universe, Jeff Beck joined The Rolling Stones following a successful audition in 1975, and the trajectory of their respective careers altered greatly. The combination could have been dreamlike, but despite their interest in making him a member of the band, Beck initially hesitated to accept their call before finally agreeing to try out.

The Rolling Stones were in a strange position of uncertainty following the departure of Mick Taylor, who had previously replaced the late founding member Brian Jones. Taylor had been a member of The Stones for five years, and during that time, he demonstrated his brilliance. However, due to creative reasons, the guitarist decided to leave the band, which left a vacancy in the world’s hottest outfit.

Almost every musician on the planet would be desperate to join The Rolling Stones and lead their jet-set lifestyle. At this juncture, however, Beck was comfortable working on his own thing following his exit from The Yardbirds and had little interest in joining somebody else’s band. Yet, even he was prepared to listen to what The Stones had to say.

The Stones were holed up in Rotterdam, and Beck reluctantly flew out to see whether they could make it work. Bizarrely, for his first two days in the studio, he didn’t come into contact with any member of the band, who also auditioned numerous guitarists at this time, including Rory Gallagher.

Beck recalled to Ultimate Classic Rock in 2012: “Eventually, we got into the same room together, and I started playing Bill Wyman’s bass so hard the dust was flying off. I wandered off, and the engineer, Glyn Johns, said, ‘That’s incredible!’ I said: ‘One for the archives, mate. I’m leaving tomorrow.'”

After spending a day in their company, Beck had seen enough to decide his future. From a financial perspective, joining The Rolling Stones was a no-brainer, but creatively, it wasn’t attractive to the guitarist. He described the band as “dysfunctional” and claimed they had a “lack of purpose” in the studio.

Although working erratically worked for The Rolling Stones, it didn’t suit Beck, who also stated he would have come to blows with Keith Richards if he joined. “Some people might find it hard to believe that you’d walk away from the Stones gig, but Keith and I wouldn’t have gone through an album without punching each other out anyway,” he added.

Meanwhile, he later told BBC 6 Music how the idea of being a member of The Rolling Stones appealed to him but not the reality. “I would have loved to have been a Rolling Stone,” he stated. “But the thought would have been better than the act, I think – the fantasy of it. I don’t think I would have lasted, number one. I don’t think, musically, they were on the same path.”

After the audition, Beck created the seminal Blow By Blow, and Ronnie Wood joined The Rolling Stones instead. The outcome of the situation suited all parties, and Beck was right to trust his intuitions on this occasion.