The classic album Jeff Beck regretted making









Most artists spend their careers chasing a hit record, and the late Jeff Beck was no different. After exiting The Yardbirds, Beck went solo in 1968, and over the next few years, he gradually became a star in his own right before Blow By Blow elevated him to a whole new level in 1975.

Although the record didn’t chart in his home country, the United Kingdom, Blow By Blow was a huge hit in the United States and charted in fourth position. It remains the only album of his career to land in the top ten of the American chart, a feat that seems farcical for an instrumental record featuring no tracks appropriate for commercial radio.

Following the success of the jazz fusion record, Beck found himself resenting the LP which had gifted him such riches. The guitarist felt it was a betrayal of his “earthy rock and roll” roots, and for the next few years, he tried to repeat the album’s success by staying down the same sonic route as Blow By Blow but missed the mark.

Beck never saw himself as a jazz musician, and it wasn’t until later that he realised he’d accidentally rebranded himself as one. He later told Guitar Player: “I was determined not to bore anybody with any jazz. Things like Blow By Blow were just unadulterated jazz, but I didn’t think so at the time.”

The guitarist continued: “If you listen to real jazz, like Chick Corea, or experimental high-art rock and roll, which I consider to be John McLaughlin, then it is sort of Muzaky. “Fuzak” [drummer] Simon Phillips called it. And when I heard him say fuzak, I went pffft – boxed it up and threw it in a bin.”

Explaining his decision to make a jazz fusion record, Beck told the publication: “I guess at that time I wanted some solidification; I had to be playing a tune, not just abstract flurries of noise. There had to be some nice chords to get the listener to draw an ear a bit closer.”

Ultimately, if Beck had the opportunity, he’d turn back time and not record Blow By Blow. Additionally, if the late musician didn’t make the best-selling album, he’d not have proceeded to record Wired and There & Back, which were less well-received. He added: “But I shouldn’t have done Blow By Blow. I wish I hadn’t done any of them, because they’re just mistakes on record. I wish I had stayed with earthy rock and roll. I got sucked into”.

He added: “When you’re surrounded with very musical people like Max Middleton and Clive Chaman, you’re in a prison, and you have to play along with that. I wasn’t able to direct them against their grain, so that’s what came out.”

The idea of being a fusion player was another source of frustration for Beck, who said: “Yeah, well that’s not necessarily a good thing. It’s like taking a bit of vanilla ice cream and pouring something else over it to cover up the vanilla. You either like vanilla or you don’t.”

In the 1980s, Beck wasn’t as commercially successful as the Blow By Blow era, but he was back to doing what he does best, which is making sweet rock ‘n’ roll. Most importantly, he stayed true to himself artistically.