The best drummer Jeff Beck had ever heard: “He was just dancing with the drums”









Joining the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page, the name Jeff Beck should never fail to find a place in the upper regions of all-time top guitarist lists. Of course, there are many unsung heroes of equal skill, but guitarists like Beck and Hendrix are revered among the all-time greats because they surfed on a popular wave just before it broke. They took electric guitar blues to its virtuosic pinnacle just before the distracting dawn of punk rock.

In a 2021 interview with Louder Sound, Beck took some time to remember his friendly rival and idol, Hendrix. “When I saw Jimi, we knew he was going to be trouble,” Beck recalled. “And by ‘we’, I mean me and Eric [Clapton] because Jimmy [Page] wasn’t in the frame at that point.”

“I saw him at one of his earliest performances in Britain, and it was quite devastating,” he continued, humbly revealing envy. “He did all the dirty tricks – setting fire to his guitar, doing swoops up and down his neck, all the great showmanship to put the final nail in our coffin. I had the same temperament as Hendrix in terms of ‘I’ll kill you’, but he did in such a good package with beautiful songs.”

“I don’t want to say that I knew him well, I don’t think anybody did, but there was a period in London when I went to visit him quite a few times,” Beck added later. “He invited me down to Olympic studios, and I gave him a bottleneck. That’s what he plays on Axis: Bold As Love. We hooked up in New York and played at Steve Paul’s club, The Scene.”

During the late 1960s, London’s fertile rock scene also conjured up a few of the greatest drummers of all time, including Mitch Mitchell, who backed Hendrix in The Experience; Ginger Baker, who earned his stripes with Clapton in Cream; and John Bonham, who played with Page in Led Zeppelin.

In an interview with Kate Mossman of New Statesman in 2016, Beck discussed his unique career trajectory and revealed how he had recently insured his fingers and thumbs for $7million after accidentally chopping off the tip of a finger in the kitchen. During the conversation, Beck also revealed that touring alongside the jazz-rock band Mahavishnu Orchestra changed his outlook on music.

“It was the refinement of [frontman John] McLaughlin that presented a way out for me,” Beck says. “Arriving at the soundcheck and watching him and the sax player trading solos, I thought, ‘This is me.’ He has such knowledge of scales, and he tells the story within the scale. Playing with McLaughlin, and then the Stones – dang, dang, dang – can you imagine?”

Continuing, Beck saved his biggest praise for the band’s drummer, Billy Cobham. “Mahavishnu’s drummer Billy Cobham was the best I’d ever heard,” he said. “Not loud, that’s not the secret – powerful as hell when he wanted to be – but 90 per cent of the time, he was just dancing with the drums, you know? Just like a butterfly, all over them.”

Watch Mahavishnu Orchestra perform live in 1972 below.