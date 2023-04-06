‘Jeanne du Barry’ starring Johnny Depp will premiere at Cannes Film Festival









Johnny Depp will star as King Louis XV in the new historical drama Jeanne du Barry, directed by Maïwenn, which is set to premiere during the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival on May 16th.

The film marks Depp’s acting comeback after a three-year break following his highly publicised legal battle with his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Depp ended up winning a defamation trial, much to the delight of his fans.

According to Variety, the official synopsis for Jeaane du Barry reads: “Jeanne Vaubernier, a young working-class woman hungry for culture and pleasure, uses her intelligence and allure to climb the rungs of the social ladder one by one. She becomes the favourite of King Louis XV who, unaware of her status as courtesan, regains through her his appetite for life. They fall madly in love. Against all propriety and etiquette, Jeanne moves to Versailles, where her arrival scandalizes the court.”

Maïwenn, who has previously starred in films such as One Deadly Summer and Leon: The Professional (which was inspired by her relationship with director Luc Besson), will portray the titular character in her historical drama. Jeanne du Barry is performed entirely in French, despite Depp barely speaking to language before filming began.

See more Johnny Depp is heading to Cannes. The actor’s new film, Jeanne du Barry, from director Maïwenn, will open the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 16. Definitely a big moment for his career at this stage of his comeback… pic.twitter.com/U1GNjPNwiQ — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) April 5, 2023