Jay Leno hospitalised with serious burns after car fire









American television personality Jay Leno has been rushed to hospital with facial burns after one of his cars burst into flames in his Los Angeles garage.

The comedian and TV host was forced to cancel his performance in Las Vegas scheduled for Sunday night after suffering a “very serious medical emergency,” according to People Magazine.

Leno’s representative described the incident as a “flash fire”; the explosion caused an inferno in the garage of Leno’s LA house. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” Leno told NBC News in a statement following the incident.

Another of Leno’s representatives asserted that he “wants everyone to know that he is in stable condition and receiving treatment” for injuries from the gasoline-related accident in Los Angeles over the weekend.

“He is in good humour and is touched by all the inquiries into his condition, and well wishes [and] wants to let everyone know he is doing well,” the statement concluded.

Jay Leno found the heights of his career as the loveable host of The Tonight Show. He hosted the show from 1992 until he stepped back from his duties in 2014. The 72-year-old still tours as a comedian and spends much of his time driving and looking after his treasured car collection. He currently owns more than 200 vehicles and writes a column in Popular Mechanics magazine for his budding fanatics.

Leno recently defended James Corden after the British comedian and show host was banned temporarily from the New York restaurant Balthazar. He described the host of The Late Late Show as “wonderful”. In response to the incident at the restaurant, Leno said: “It just made me laugh. I know James. He’s been wonderful to me. I never saw it, but when you’re in my city, you don’t see that side of people, so I have no idea.”