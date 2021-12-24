Javier Bardem breaks down his own career in new video









Well known for his intimidating dramatic roles and his dashing European good looks, Javier Bardem became a star thanks to roles in No Country for Old Men by the Coen brothers, Biutiful from Alejandro G. Iñárritu and Daniel Craig’s James Bond film, Skyfall. Having risen through the ranks of independent Spanish cinema, Bardem now enjoys a career at the very top of the Hollywood industry.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Bardem has revealed the secrets behind his glittering career, from how he started out at the bottom of the industry to how he thrives at the very top. Remarkably, Bardem discussed that his big break in the industry at a young age came out of luck, recalling, “My mom was an actress, and she was doing a TV series and there was a kid, a little child in the scene, but the kid had got sick and my mom said, I’ll bring mine”.

Remembering that he loved acting simply because it “took him out of school”, Bardem later grew to become a true professional in the industry, starring in Jamon Jamon in 1992 from director Bigas Luna. Starring alongside Penélope Cruz who was making her feature film debut, Bardem noted that it was this film that truly changed his life, stating, “We were lucky, and because of Bigas Luna…we are still working today”.

His first Oscar nomination would come in 2001 in Before Night Falls, directed by Julian Schnabel, where he would co-star with Johnny Depp, Diego Luna and Sean Penn. Recalling his excitement at being nominated for the coveted Best Actor award, Bardem announced, “The day there were the announcements made, I remember watching on TV, and I got a shock…then after three hours, I opened the door and there were like 150 people in my apartment. It became one of the wildest parties I have ever been”.

