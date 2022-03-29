Warren Ellis, Jarvis Cocker, and PJ Harvey confirmed for Southbank Literature Season









PJ Harvey, Warren Ellis and Jarvis Cocker are just three of the names set to appear at this year’s Summer Literature Season at London’s Southbank Centre. Running from May to September, the series will feature events and talks with a diverse range of authors, musicians, thinkers and contemporary poets.

Jarvis Cocker will be taking to the stage on May 27th, just a day after his new memoir, Good Pop, Bad Pop hits the shelves. The former Pulp frontman will explore his life in music as well as his creative process.

Cocker will be followed by PJ Harvey on June 2nd, who will be reading from her new book of poetry, Orlam, the first full-length book written entirely in Dorset dialect for decades. The reading will then be followed by a conversation with Harvey and the poet Paul Muldoon.

Then, in the autumn, long time Nick Cave collaborator Warren Ellis will be discussing his 2021 autobiography Nina Simone’s Gum: A Memoir of Things Lost And Found, on September 15th. Tickets for all the events will be available to purchase here from Wednesday, March 30th.

Elsewhere, PJ Harvey has revealed that she’s working on new material in the studio. The singer-songwriter teased the new project by sharing a selection of black and white photos taken in the studio in 2022 by Steve Gullick.

The photos show Harvey messing around with a pedalboard, playing her guitar and recording a vocal take. As it stands, we have no other information about the nature of the record or what form it will take. Jarvis Cocker, meanwhile, recently composed the score for the new BBC comedy-drama This Is Going To Hurt, which, as well as original music by Cocker’s new band JARV IS… features tracks by the likes of Radiohead, The Maccabees, Florence + The Machine and more.