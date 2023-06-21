Jarvis Cocker previews new song for Wes Anderson movie ‘Asteroid City’









In an exciting announcement for film and music fans alike, renowned musician Jarvis Cocker, best known as the frontman of the rock band Pulp, has revealed his newest musical contribution: a song on the soundtrack to Wes Anderson’s latest cinematic venture, Asteroid City.

The track, titled ‘Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)’, was co-written with Anderson and Richard Hawley, a fellow former Pulp member, and features the talents of Seu Jorge, noted for his previous collaboration with Anderson on The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou‘s soundtrack.

Mirroring the mid-century desert town setting of Asteroid City, the film’s soundtrack transports listeners to 1955 with a rich medley of classic bluegrass, country, and pop tunes from the era. In addition to original songs by Cocker, the soundtrack includes music by icons such as Bing Crosby, The Springfields, Burl Ives, and Tex Ritter.

The film also sees renowned composer Alexandre Desplat, celebrated for his evocative film scores and regular collaboration with Anderson, return to provide the original music for Asteroid City, marking their sixth joint venture together.

The newly released track showcases a banjo-laden melody infused with a distinctive sense of whimsy and eccentricity – hallmarks of Anderson’s usual musical signature.

‘Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)’ isn’t the first fruit of the Anderson-Cocker collaboration. The duo previously joined creative forces for the score of Anderson’s 2021 film, The French Dispatch, with equally delightful results.

The original soundtrack for Asteroid City will be released this Friday, 23rd July, along with the theatrical release of the film itself, which sees Anderson apply his unmistakeable style to the mythos of Roswell, Area 41 and the 1950s flying saucer craze in a spectacular return to form.