Jarvis Cocker to join 6 Music's Tom Ravenscroft for New Year's Day episode of 'The Collection: Peel Acres'









BBC Radio 6 Music has announced the return of The Collection: Peel Acres with Tom Ravenscroft. The first episode of the new series is slated for 1pm on New Year’s Day.

This second series of The Collection sees 6 Music’s own Tom Ravenscroft joined by a fellow music lover at Peel Acres, the Suffolk cottage of influential BBC Radio DJ John Peel. Each week, Tom will explore his late father’s legendary record collection while his guest lends a hand in making sense of what 6 Music described as a “vast music archive” comprised of over 120,000 albums, 12 inches and seven inches.

This first episode of the new series will see Ravenscroft joined by fellow 6 Music presenter and former Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker, who first visited Peel acres with Pulp in 1995, around the time they unveiled their Mercury Prize-winning album Different Class.

Jarvis’ picks include cuts from Crime, Wild Man Fischer, and a very special track from Warp Records. Cocker will also be telling stories from the early days of his career, including Pulp’s first taste of fame.

In the past, The Collection: Peel Acres has welcomed such guests as Damon Albarn, Nabihah Iqbal, Adam Buxton, DJ Mafalda, Erol Elkan, Nubiya Garcia and Four Tet. Jarvis Cocker’s conversation with Tom will air from 1-2pm on Sunday, January 1st, 2023.

If that’s not enough for you, from Monday, December 26th to Thursday, December 29th. Björk, Self Esteem, John Grant and Peaches will each present a Festive Takeover show on BBC 6 Music, beginning with Björk on Boxing Day.