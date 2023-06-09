







American actor Jared Leto has been spotted climbing a hotel wall in Germany without wearing any protective gear or a harness.

Video footage captured the actor and musician scaling the side of Berlin’s Hotel De Rome, with onlookers gathering to witness the bizarre events taking place.

According to TMZ, Leto was seen with a TikToker named Younes Zarou, who makes popular videos where he performs daring stunts. Although nothing has been confirmed, the actor was potentially collaborating with the social media star on an upcoming series of videos.

TMZ claimed that “the gang was shooting some other segments with Jared near the hotel”. They also added that the group filmed a “pretty rad smoke-filled shot”.

Recently, Leto and his band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, announced their sixth studio album, It’s the End of the World but It’s a Beautiful Day. The record is their first in five years, following 2018’s America.

A new single, ‘Stuck’ was released to tease the upcoming album, with Leto describing the song and the video as “a celebration of art, design, fashion, and the remarkable people who bring them to life.”

He added: “It is a love letter to the power of movement and connection, a testament to the awe-inspiring potential of people who don’t necessarily fit so neatly in – but make the world so much more fascinating.”

Jared Leto pictured climbing a hotel wall without a harness: pic.twitter.com/i6pxMdlcGk — Far Out Cinema (@FarOutCinema) June 9, 2023