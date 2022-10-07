Jared Leto to star as Karl Lagerfeld in new biopic









Jared Leto is set to produce and star as Karl Lagerfeld in a new biopic on the legendary fashion figure who passed away in 2019 at the age of 85 after a wild and eccentric life. The project is set to be titled Collared.

The project comes after the success of House of Gucci which also explored the nitty-gritty side of fine fabrics. Fashion is big business and often wild characters are at the helm, Lagerfeld was no different.

The project apparently comes to the fore after an encounter between Leto and Lagerfeld. Apparently, when Leto first met Lagerfeld, he said to him: “You know, one day I have to play you in a movie.” Lagerfeld answered in typical fashion: “Only you, darling, only you.”

Leto and Emma Ludbrook’s production company, Paradox, is behind Collared with Lagerfeld associates Pier Paolo Righi, Caroline Lebar and Sébastien Jondeau acting as executive producers of the film.

Despite his eccentric ways, the details of his life are not publicly well-known. Thus, Leto looks to lift the lid on the private side of the man beneath the collar. We might know about his habit of sniffing bread-scented perfume when he was hungry, but what made him tick remains a mystery.

As of yet, there is no synopsis for the biopic and details remain sparse with the project in the early days of production. However, further details are set to emerge in the coming weeks.

