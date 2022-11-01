The iconic Japanese horror film inspired by Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’









In 1975, Steven Spielberg changed the world of cinema forever with his immortal thriller Jaws. One of the most commercially successful films in history, Jaws became known as the first summer blockbuster, which is why studios around the world used Spielberg’s film as a blueprint for their own projects.

While Jaws inspired many thrillers and horrors which followed in its footsteps, one unique cult classic from Japan was actually born after the Japanese studios pushed to replicate Jaws’ success. Interestingly, this particular horror masterpiece was completely different from Jaws and is now known as one of the most bizarre horror films ever made.

If you’re looking for something to add to your watchlist this Halloween, try the insane Japanese horror film called Hausu. Directed by the incredibly talented Nobuhiko Obayashi, Hausu is a perfect summer film which revolves around a group of schoolgirls who travel to the countryside during their summer vacation.

Hausu is unlike anything you have ever seen, using highly innovative special effects to capture the absurdity the girls experience after moving to the vacation house. Obayashi set out to make the film after Toho studios put out a notice asking for scripts like Jaws, but he ended up making something unapologetically original and highly enjoyable.

During a conversation with MUBI, the filmmaker explained the situation during the development process: “At the time, there were movies like Jaws, and the idea was that if Toho studios hired someone like me who had been making popular television commercials, more people would come and see Japanese movies.”

Obayashi could not find the inspiration to work on such a project on his own which is why he decided to ask his daughter for help. The director added: “And so I brought up Hanagatami and showed them the script. They said that studio contract film directors make films like these, and they asked, ‘do you have a film that’s similar to sharks attacking humans?’ And so I consulted my daughter Chigumi and Hausu was born.”

Upon release, Hausu did well commercially, but it received negative reviews from critics who failed to see its brilliance. Thankfully, Obayashi’s directorial debut has only grown in stature in the years that have followed. Although he passed away in 2020, Obayashi’s legacy has been immortalised in the hearts and minds of horror fans all over the world.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.