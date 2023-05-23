Japanese Breakfast shares open casting call to play her in ‘Crying in H Mart’









Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast has shared an open casting call for an actor to play her in the film adaptation of her book Crying in H Mart.

The memoir was released in 2021 and details Zauner’s journey through grief after the loss of her mother to cancer in 2014. She finds a new home and comfort in H Mart, reconnecting with her mother and her identity.

Orion Pictures announced they would be adapting the film to screen in 2021. The screenplay will be written by Zauner, with Will Sharpe from season two of The White Lotus taking on the director role. Japanese Breakfast will also compose the music for the screen adaptation.

Japanese Breakfast has now taken to social media to cast her protagonist, looking for an “18-25 year old Korean American to play the role of Michelle in the film adaptation of the #1 NYTimes Bestseller Crying in H Mart“.

The musician has asked those interested to send a creative video introduction that includes their location.