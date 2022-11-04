Japan's Toho Studios set to release new 'Godzilla' film next year









Godzilla is undoubtedly among the most iconic movie monsters ever created. Although the franchise has transformed into a global phenomenon, the original 1954 film by Ishirō Honda is very different from the highly commercial successors that have come out recently.

The original Gojira is a poignant critique of imperialism and nuclear warfare. Honda brilliantly used the concept of a radioactive monster to discuss the apocalyptic consequences of humanity’s obsession with weapons of mass destruction.

Gojira was so haunting because most of the horror on the screen was influenced by Honda’s own experiences during the war. As reported by Newsweek, Honda recalled: When I was coming back from the war, as the army was returning after our final defeat, we passed through Hiroshima.”

The filmmaker added: “Back then, it was said that, for the next 72 years, not a single blade of grass would grow there—and that really stayed with me. So I have a kind of hatred of nuclear weapons. It’s horrifying to make such terrible weapons and use them on one city and then another. It was that feeling, for me as a director, that meant I didn’t hesitate one bit to make Godzilla come alive in the film.”

The recent Hollywood sequels of Godzilla have been criticised for their inability to understand Honda’s fundamental message. However, it seems like an interesting addition to the franchise is on the horizon since Japan’s Toho Studios have announced that a new Godzilla film will be released next year.

