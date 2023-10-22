Janis Joplin discusses her favourite singer from the 1960s









In her brief but impactful career, Janis Joplin captivated her audience with her remarkable vocal abilities, characterised by her mezzo-soprano style. Her vocals were a direct conduit to her soul, delivering intense passion with a raw, unfiltered quality. Simultaneously, Joplin exhibited a remarkable level of control, enabling her to explore softer, more subdued moments, showcasing the astonishing breadth of her performances.

Following Joplin’s passing in 1970, she has emerged as one of the most iconic figures in the history of music, serving as a profound source of inspiration for virtually every rock singer. Her enduring legacy is defined by the indelible mark she left through her compelling and memorable stage presence. This legacy includes her electrifying renditions of well-known classics, such as ‘Summertime’ and Big Mama Thornton’s ‘Ball and Chain’.

Joplin shared insight into her many inspirations during her career, which included the ‘Empress of Blues’ Bessie Smith, along with Odetta and Otis Reading. Discussing the latter, she once said: “I started singing rhythmically, and now I’m learning from Otis Redding to push a song instead of just sliding over it.”

In 1969, she discussed her other influences in more detail during an interview with Hit Parader: “Back in Port Arthur, I’d heard some Lead Belly records, and, well, if the blues syndrome is true, I guess it’s true about me…So I began listening to blues and folk music. I bought Bessie Smith and Odetta records, and one night, I was at this party and I did an imitation of Odetta. I’d never sung before, and I came out with this huge voice.”

Also in 1969, a year before her death, Joplin made an appearance on The Dick Cavett Show in the United States. When asked about her musical influences, she promptly mentioned Tina Turner as an artist she enjoyed listened to. “She is my current favourite,” Joplin said. “She is the best chick ever. Fantastic singer, great dancer, fantastic show.“

On November 27th, 1969, Joplin had a single performance with Tina Turner at Madison Square Garden in New York. The event featured Ike and Tina Turner as well as B.B. King as the opening acts for The Rolling Stones. This noteworthy concert was captured and included in The Rolling Stones’ live album, Get Yer Ya Ya’s Out.

During her chat with Cavett, he admitted he didn’t know who Turner was, to which Joplin responded, “A lot of people don’t. That’s too bad.” Now, it would be difficult to find someone who wasn’t familiar with the ‘Proud Mary’ star. Much like Joplin, Turner crafted a legacy based on disrupting an industry that was built to work against you: strong women were celebrated far less than their male counterparts during the 1960s and 1970s, but such figures held talent large enough to break the mould.