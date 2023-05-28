Jane Fonda flings Palme d’Or scroll at Justine Triet









Whilst awarding the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, May 27th, presenter Jane Fonda hurled a scroll at the back of Justine Triet after she forgot to take it with her.

Triet won the coveted prize for the crime thriller Anatomy of a Fall, a film that follows a woman who is suspected of her husband’s murder and her blind son, who happened to be the only witness. Fonda, the star of such classic movies as Klute and Barbarella, presented the award, giving Triet the Palme d’Or, which is presented in a stylish blue box but forgot to take with her the accompanying scroll.

Though Fonda tried to get Triet’s attention by tapping her on the back, the director didn’t notice, and, as she walked away, the actor chucked the scroll at her.

Elsewhere, Jonathan Glazer’s holocaust drama, The Zone of Interest, took home the Grand Prix, Fallen Leaves by Aki Kaurismäki won the Jury Prize and Tran Anh Hùng won Best Director for The Pot-Au-Feu.

The Cannes Film Festival saw a number of high-profile debuts, including the long-awaited fifth instalment in the Indiana Jones series, titled The Dial of Destiny, as well as Martin Scorsese’s drama about the Native Americans, Killers of the Flower Moon.

Take a look at the moment Fonda flung the scroll below.

See more Jane Fonda presented director Justine Triet with this year’s #PalmedOr award at #Cannes for #AnatomyOfAFall when she noticed Triet forgot to take the scroll that comes w/ the award. Fonda tapped her on the back to get her attention but that didn't work. So, Fonda flung it at her. pic.twitter.com/NDqYxSUl8m — Dana Abercrombie #AmplifyBlackVoices (@sagesurge) May 28, 2023