Jane Fonda claims famous director wanted to sleep with her to see what her “orgasms were like”









On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, actor Jane Fonda claimed French director René Clément asked to sleep with her during the production of the 1964 thriller Joy House. The movie also featured Alain Delon and Lola Albright. The film stars Fonda as a woman who falls for a man on the run from gangsters.

Andy Cohen, the host of Watch What Happens Live, asked Fonda to name “one man in Hollywood that tried to pick you up once that you turned down.” She replied: “The French director René Clément.”

“Well, he wanted to go to bed with me because he said the character had to have an orgasm in the movie and he needed to see what my orgasms were like. He said it in French and I pretended I didn’t understand,” Fonda continued. “I have stories for you, kid, [but] we don’t have time”.

At the time of shooting Joy House, Clément was 51 years old while Fonda was 27. During the 1950s and ’60s, the director was one of the most popular in France and took home five prizes from the Cannes Film Festival during his career. He passed away aged 82 in 1996.

Last year, Fonda revealed she was in remission from cancer after being diagnosed with lymphoma. She wrote on Instagram: “BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER!!! Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo. I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way.”