Jane Campion hits back at Sam Elliott and calls him a "bitch"









Jane Campion’s return to the world of cinema has been a highly celebrated one, with The Power of the Dog garnering multiple prestigious accolades from various sources. The film had already broken multiple Netflix records for the number of nominations it received before it earned several Oscar bids including ones in the coveted Best Director and Best Picture categories.

However, there was a lot of controversy recently when Sam Elliott shared his opinions about Campion’s recent western. According to Elliott, Campion should not have made a western because she did not know the American West. The actor was also irked by the representation of cowboys in Campion’s latest work and called it a “piece of shit”.

“What the fuck does this woman from down there know about the American West?,” Elliott said while supporting his claims even though other masters of the genre such as Sergio Leone also operated outside the US. “Why the fuck did she shoot this movie in New Zealand and call it Montana? And say this is the way it was? That fucking rubbed me the wrong way.”

Elliott faced a lot of backlash for his comments from fans of the film on various social media platforms. In addition, the star of The Power of the Dog – also responded to the criticism by characterising Elliott’s comments “very odd”. Campion has also finally addressed the issue, responding to the absurd claims made by Elliott.

On the red carpet at the Directors Guild Awards, Campion was asked about the issue and she responded by hitting back at Elliott: “I’m sorry, he was being a little bit of a B-I-T-C-H. I’m sorry to say, he’s not a cowboy; he’s an actor. And the West is a mythic space and there’s a lot of room on the range. And, ya know, I think it’s a little bit sexist.”

Watch the new trailer for The Power of the Dog below.