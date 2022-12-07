Jan Gaye, the wife of Motown icon Marvin Gaye, dies aged 66









Janis Hunter Gaye, the ex-wife of Motown pioneer Marvin Gaye, passed away at the age of 66 on Saturday, December 3rd.

Gaye met Janis in 1973 after producer Ed Townsend introduced them to each other during a Let’s Get It On recording session in Los Angeles. At the time, Janis was 17 while Gaye was 34 and married to the sister of Motown founder Berry Gordy – Anna.

Evidently, Gaye was enamoured by Janis and penned the song ‘Jan’ for her, which was included in his 1974 album Marvin Gaye Live!. In addition, she inspired Gaye’s subsequent album, I Want You, which was cited as a “romantic and erotic tribute” to Janis. They eventually married in 1977 but ended up separating a couple of years later.

“From the time she met my father, she was exposed to the way he saw this world was aching, and she did her best to preserve his legacy as he was taken from us far too early,” Nona Gaye said in a statement, following the passing of Janis (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Adding, “She took every moment to speak about every word and every note of his music, and she wanted to make sure everyone knew the man she fell in love with. I will never get to see her again in this life but know she’s in heaven with my father and a spokesperson for us in spirit.”

