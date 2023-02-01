IDLES and Kojey Radical to support Jamie T at Finsbury Park









Since bursting onto the scene in 2006 with a string of supremely popular singles, Jamie T has been a key figure in British music. The musician, real name Jamie Treays, perfectly encapsulated youth culture with a relatable charm, a theme which continued onto his debut album, Panic Prevention, released in 2007.

Since then, Jamie T has shared four more records, most recently releasing The Theory of Whatever in July 2022, which hit number one in the UK Album Charts. The musician will play the biggest show of his career this year with a headline gig in London’s Finsbury Park. The event will take place on June 30th, 2023, with support from various big names that have emerged from the British music scene over the past few years.

Bristol punks IDLES will be one of the acts joining Jamie T, which lead singer Joe Talbot has called “a big old win”. Detialing further, he shared: “There are certain artists that it would be hard to imagine the British musical landscape without. Jamie T is most certainly one, and one of my personal heroes, so this will be a big old win for all of us. All is love.”

With IDLES, rapper Kojey Radical, who released his debut studio album, Reason to Smile, last year, will also support. Biig Piig, Hak Baker and Willie J Healey are also on the line-up, set to play in front of a 45,000-strong crowd.

Willie J Healey recently collaborated with Jamie T on his new track ‘Thank You’, which will appear on his new album Bunny. According to Healey, “I was tired and flat and didn’t know what to make and then my friend Jamie said ‘Willie, I’ve got this drum machine, it might inspire you.'”

He continued: “I picked it up and wrote ‘Thank You’ the next day, it was my way of thanking Jamie for being a good friend. I dedicate it to anyone trying to do their own thing.”