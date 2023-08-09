Jamie Reid, artist for the Sex Pistols, dies aged 76









Jamie Reid, a revered figure within the punk scene and the artistic genius behind the iconic visuals for Sex Pistols has passed away at the age of 76.

Although no specific cause of death or additional details have been disclosed at this juncture, Reid’s death was confirmed this morning in a report from Louder Than War.

Reid’s early artistic journey became intertwined with the meteoric British punk movement of the late 1970s, during which he crafted iconic artwork for Sex Pistols hits such as ‘God Save The Queen’ and their only studio album, Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols.

His distinct décollage-style creations became a memorable part of the movement, intrinsically linked to the visual identity of the Sex Pistols. Consequently, Reid’s art lives on as a vital essence in the rich history of 20th-century culture.

In a tribute posted on Twitter, the author Jon Savage, who collaborated with Reid in 1987, paid his respects: “RIP Jamie Reid, renowned as the visionary behind the classic Sex Pistols era of 1976-79,” he wrote.

Continuing: “His remarkable ability to translate intricate concepts into captivating visuals perfectly complemented their ethos. We collaborated on a book in 1987 – it’s truly remarkable.”

The book in question was Up They Rise: Incomplete Works of Jamie Reid, a chronicle documenting Reid’s work up to that point, focusing to a large degree on the graphics he created for Sex Pistols. As a revered figure in the design world, he will be remembered as a trailblazer of a new artistic ethos that embodied the ruggedness of punk.

