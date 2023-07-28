Jamie Lee Curtis says ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ became “bigger than any of us ever could have imagined”









Everything Everywhere All At Once star Jamie Lee Curtis has explained why the success of the Oscar-winning film was a surprise, stating it became “bigger than any of us ever could have imagined.”

Earlier this year, Everything Everywhere All At Once was nominated for eleven wards in total, winning seven, including the ‘Best Picture’ prize. Michelle Yeoh also became only the second woman of colour to win the ‘Best Actress’ prize. However, Curtis didn’t expect the A24 film to become a hit, until she finally saw the final product.

“I like to remind people because the movie became something so big,” Curtis said during a new interview on MSNBC’s Morning Joe with Joe Scarborough. “And we all got very fancy. We were in fancy outfits. We were you don’t mean by the end of the run. By the end of the release and the enormous success of the movie. It took on a life of its own it became so much bigger than any of us ever could have imagined in our lives.”

Discussing the filming procedure of Everything Everywhere All At Once, Curtis revealed: “And we shot in 38 days in an office building in Simi Valley, California. And then COVID hit, and then it didn’t get released for almost two years. The idea that anyone would have had a sense that what we were doing in this weird petri dish of creativity was going to yield not only, first and foremost, that was going to yield that movie. I didn’t, I had no idea.”

She concluded: “But it was a little weird movie that we made in Simi Valley. And then when I saw it, I saw it at the premiere. The first time I saw the movie was the premiere of the opening of South by Southwest film festival as the opening night movie, and that’s where I went, Oh.”

Meanwhile, Curtis’ co-star Yeoh recently announced there are no plans to make an Everything Everywhere All At Once sequel. “There’s no sequel. We would just be doing the same thing,” she said at Cannes Film Festival.

Far Out’s review of the film reads: “Everything Everywhere All at Once is certainly worthy of praise, with independent and blockbuster cinema clashing together in an explosion of visual creativity, yet the praise that the film has received since its release arguably damages its reputation rather than bolstering it. With great performances from Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan, at its heart Daniels’ latest movie is a neat experimentation of a scrapbook of ideas, but worthy of unwavering praise, it is not.

Watch the trailer for the Oscar-winning film below.