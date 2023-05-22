Michelle Yeoh confirms there is no ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ sequel









Academy Award-winning actor Michelle Yeoh has confirmed that there will be no sequel to Everything Everywhere All at Once, the film directed by the Daniels in which she was awarded the Oscar for ‘Best Actress’ at the awards ceremony earlier this year.

In a new interview with Variety, speaking at Cannes, Yeoh said, “There’s no sequel. We would just be doing the same thing.” Also in the interview, Yeoh discussed her joy at no longer receiving scripts solely because she is Asian.

“The best thing that has happened is I receive a script that doesn’t describe the character as a Chinese or Asian-looking person,” she said. “We are actors. We are supposed to act. We are supposed to step into roles that are given to us and do our job as best we can. That, for me, is the biggest step forward.”

Yeoh went on to express the pride that her Academy Award win has generated for her people, adding, “The day I won I honestly heard the roar of joy that came from that corner of the world. It’s been slowly moving in that way and this has pushed the door open and it’s not shutting behind me… When there’s so few roles in the past it’s so competitive. If you get the job, I don’t get the job. But now we have to change the mindset. If I’m successful, you can be successful.”