Jamie Lee Curtis opens up about modern beauty standards









Star of Trading Places and Halloween from John Carpenter, Jamie Lee Curtis, has spoken out against the “obsession with filtering” that has plagued contemporary life, with the actor believing it erases beauty.

When asked about the subject in a recent interview, where Jamie Lee Curtis made reference to her past experience with plastic surgery as well as her own relationship with addiction, the actor reported, “It didn’t work”. Continuing, she told Fast Company, “It got me addicted to Vicodin. I’m 22 years sober now”.

Adding to this, Jamie Lee Curtis opened up about her broader opinion on the latest beauty trends fueled by the vanity of social media, commenting, “The current trend of fillers and procedures, and this obsession with filtering, and the things that we do to adjust our appearance on Zoom are wiping out generations of beauty,” she said. “Once you mess with your face, you can’t get it back,” the actor powerfully concluded.

Reprising her role as the iconic Laurie Strode in Halloween Kills, Jamie Lee Curtis told SiriusXM that she thought the brand new film was “a masterpiece”. Speaking in the interview, the actor discussed how the film reflects a lot of the current issues in contemporary society, such as the Black Lives Matter Movement. “The power, of the rage of voices, big groups of people coming together enraged at the set of circumstances, [is] what the movie is [about],” she told the radio station.

Continuing, she added that the sequel to 2018’s Halloween is “about a mob”, as it explores how tragedy “infects an entire community”. Explaining her stance she adds, “[But] when you see it, it’s a seething group of people moving through the story as a big angry group…It’s really, really, really intense. It’s a masterpiece”.

Take a look at the new trailer for Halloween Kills below.

