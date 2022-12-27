The Jamie Lee Curtis movie she calls a "piece of sh*t"









Although Jamie Lee Curtis is primarily known for her iconic performances in the Halloween franchise, the Hollywood icon has built an impressive filmography over the years. Having collaborated with prominent filmmakers such as James Cameron and Kathryn Bigelow, Curtis has garnered a loyal global following.

Even in recent years, Curtis has continued her incredible run by starring in projects such as Knives Out and Everything Everywhere All At Once. The latter has been cited as one of the best movies of 2022, starring Curtis as a dangerous IRS officer who is dedicated to her miserable job across infinite universes.

While the Halloween star has many fond memories associated with her favourite projects, there are some that continue to haunt her to this day. When asked about the career choice she regrets the most, Curtis did not hesitate to cite Virus – a bizarre 1999 sci-fi horror film directed by John Bruno.

In an interview with IGN, the actor admitted: “Virus is so bad that it’s shocking… That would be the all-time piece of sh*t…It’s just dreadful… That’s the only good reason to be in bad movies. Then when your friends have [bad] movies you can say ‘Ahhhh, I’ve got the best one. I’m bringing Virus.'”

Based on the eponymous comic book by Chuck Pfarrer, the film revolves around a ship which is attacked by an extraterrestrial entity that harbours a dream of enslaving humanity. While horror movies are intended to terrify audiences, some of the scenes in Virus were so poorly written that they transformed into comedy.

“There’s a scene where I’m running away from this alien, and I actually hide under the stairs,” Curtis told WENN. “I come down some stairs and then duck up underneath them, and I’m quivering, and this big thing comes down the stairs and I’m freaking hiding under the stairs! This is something that can open walls of steel, and I’m hiding under stairs!”

Unsurprisingly, the film was a critical failure due to its unoriginal subject and terrible execution. In addition, Curtis explained that Virus was a commercial flop because sci-fi and horror fans just didn’t see the appeal. At one point, she even tried to get the director fired, but the production came to an end without any interventions.

Interestingly, the film has garnered a cult following in recent years because many fans love the comedy of a “bad” horror flick.

