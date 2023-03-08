Jamie Lee Curtis calls for more matinee music concerts









The Oscar-nominated actor Jamie Lee Curtis has spoken out about her love for the matinee performance, hoping that Coldplay might book some afternoon slots in the future.

Soon to appear at the 95th Academy Awards, where she is nominated for ‘Best Supporting Actress’ for the manic A24 movie Everything, Everywhere all at Once, Curtis appeared in an interview with the TODAY show to discuss her experience of awards season. During the discussion, the star talked to the station about her decision to turn down the Oscars nominee dinner in favour of an early night.

Her baffling nighttime routine involves going to bed at approximately 7pm and getting up at around 4:30am, with the actor “challenging musicians to do concerts during the day,” as a result of her schedule.

“Why are there no matinees?” she asked the hosts, adding: “For instance, I love Coldplay. I would love to go see Coldplay. The problem is, I’m not gonna go see Coldplay if they start their show at nine o’clock and there’s an opening act. I want to hear Coldplay at 1PM. I think if we filled a stadium with people who want to see matinee of Coldplay, I think we would start a trend”.

Curtis is up against some stiff competition in the category for ‘Best Supporting Actress’, facing the likes of Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Hong Chau in The Whale and Kerry Condon from The Banshees of Inisherin. She is also going head-to-head with her Everything, Everywhere all at Once co-star Stephanie Hsu, who is a frontrunner for the esteemed prize as the misunderstood villain of the movie helmed by directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

Take a look at the full interview between Curtis and the TODAY show below.