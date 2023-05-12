Jamie Foxx’s daughter confirms the actor is out of hospital









The actor Corinne Foxx, and daughter of Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx, has given an update on her father’s health condition.

Jamie Foxx was admitted to the hospital at the start of April for a currently unknown “medical complication,” with the family asking for supporters to “pray” for his recovery. Taking to Instagram, Corinne Foxx wrote on her story: “Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”.

Last week, a source close to the family told the press: “Jamie is stable and not in a life-threatening situation now.”

The source added that “[Doctors] are doing more tests and want to be completely sure that he will be okay before allowing him to” leave the hospital. They’ve also explained that Foxx is being advised to “keep his stress levels down” once he’s discharged.

Fans were worried for the health of the iconic modern actor who most recently starred in the Netflix movie Day Shift with Meagan Good, Dave Franco and Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

“Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!“ pic.twitter.com/lBadhYDUHb — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 12, 2023