Jamie Foxx stars in the new trailer for ‘They Cloned Tyrone’









The brand new trailer for the stylised Netflix crime movie, starring Jamie Foxx, They Cloned Tyrone, has been released online.

Looking like the product of the 1970s, the trailer for the eccentric movie gives fans their very first look at Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris. The story follows a trio of curious criminals who are thrown together into a full-blown government conspiracy almost entirely against their will. Supporting the trio are the likes of Kiefer Sutherland and Joshua Mikel, making for quite a spectacular ensemble.

The film’s logline reads: “A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (Boyega, Parris and Foxx) onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper”.

Due to hit on Netflix on July 21st, the same weekend that blockbusters Oppenheimer and Barbie are due to hit the silver screen, the film will first premiere at the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) on June 14th.

The film is helmed and co-written by first-time director Juel Taylor, with the young creative collaborating with Tony Rettenmaier to pen the script. The pair previously worked alongside each other to write the screenplay for the 2021 sequel Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Take a look at the brand-new trailer for They Cloned Tyrone below.