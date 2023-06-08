Jamie Foxx dismisses any Covid rumours relating to illness









Acclaimed actor Jamie Foxx has recently stepped away from the limelight after a long battle with a health condition. Although Foxx is on the road to recovery at the moment, a spokesman has shut down any rumours regarding Covid-19 being behind it.

Foxx’s illness sparked after he collapsed on the set of a film and needed urgent medical attention. Although there were optimistic signs at the beginning, some of Foxx’s family had discussed preparing for the worst when he was still undergoing treatment.

While the health condition has never been revealed to the public, Foxx’s daughter Corrine admitted that her father is recuperating at home and appreciates all the kind words from fans. Since there is no evidence as to his condition, some have speculated that his illness had to do with the Covid-19 vaccine.

When speaking on Ask Dr Drew, gossip columnist AJ Benza claimed that Foxx suffered from a blood clot as a result of the Covid-19 vaccine, alleging, “The blood clot in the brain caused him at that point to be partially paralysed and blind”. Benza would go on to say that Foxx’s condition stemmed from Hollywood insisting on celebrities getting the shot.

Since the incident, a spokesman for Foxx has come forward to set the record straight. Speaking to NBC, Foxx’s spokesperson claimed that his condition had nothing to do with the shot and that Benza’s claims are “completely inaccurate”.

Despite having no confirmation, some outlets have also reported that Foxx’s condition stemmed from a mild stroke that he suffered when on the set of the movie Back in Action. Since his incident, Nick Cannon has also temporarily taken over for Foxx on the game show Beat Shazam.

Though Foxx himself has remained silent on the matter, he did post on Instagram expressing his gratitude to the fans for thinking of him. As of yet, there has been no word on when Foxx is set to return to finish the film or to the public eye.

