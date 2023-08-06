Jamie Foxx apologises for ‘antisemitic’ Instagram post









The actor Jamie Foxx has apologised for an Instagram post he shared on Friday, August 4th, with some followers interpreting it as antisemitic.

Foxx, who has just come out of the other side of some major health difficulties, posted to Instagram, “They killed this dude name Jesus…What do you think they’ll do to you???! #fakefriends #fakelove,” which he has since deleted from the social media platform.

Replying to the social media accusations that stem from the antisemitic view that Jewish people killed Jesus, Foxx posted to Instagram the following day, “I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry. That was never my intent”.

Continuing, his statement added: “To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with ‘they’ not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended”.

Having liked Foxx’s post on Friday, the actor Jennifer Aniston also posted to Instagram to clarify her position. “This really makes me sick. I did not ‘like’ this post on purpose or by accident,” she wrote, “And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds – I do not support any form of antisemitism. And I truly don’t tolerate hate of any kind. Period”.

Foxx most recently starred in the Netflix movie They Cloned Tyrone, with John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Kiefer Sutherland.

