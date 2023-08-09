Jamie Dornan admits he was “jealous” of Robert Pattison following ‘Twilight’ success









Irish actor Jamie Dornan, best known for starring in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, has admitted that he was “jealous” of his close friend Robert Pattinson when he found success with Twilight.

The pair have been friends since the early days of their careers, both landing their first roles in the mid-2000s. Previously a model, Dornan secured his debut acting role in Sofia Coppola’s 2006 movie Marie Antoinette.

However, by 2008, Pattinson received a significant career boost with a starring role in Twilight, which soon became one of the highest-grossing franchises of all time. The series spawned four sequels, launching Pattinson to international recognition.

In a new interview with Wired, Dornan discussed Pattison, stating, “I’ve known Rob forever. He’s a really good friend. I love him. I think he’s one of the most interesting, exciting actors around.”

However, he added: “I probably at one point was quite jealous early on. We were all friends back in London and Rob was going places and we weren’t. I think he’s the nicest guy in the world.”

Luckily for Dornan, he would rise to worldwide stardom after playing a leading role in the erotic Fifty Shades of Grey series. The movie, where he starred alongside Dakota Johnson, was followed by two sequels, Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed.

Dornan has also found acclaim with roles in The Fall, Anthropoid, and Kenneth Branagh’s Oscar-nominated drama Belfast, which earned the actor a Golden Globe nomination.