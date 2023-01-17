James Murphy discusses LCD Soundsystem’s Oscar-winning chances









James Murphy, the frontman of LCD Soundsystem, has opened up on his potential to be nominated for an Oscar. The band released their first song in five years, ‘New Body Rhumba’, which was used at the end of Noah Baumbach’s recent adaptation of Don DeLillo’s novel White Noise.

Murphy said in an interview with IndieWire: “I care because I think the film’s great. It’s a confusing film for some people, and I want them to feel compelled to watch it. It does this weird thing where it’s pretending to be a simpler film than it is. There are moments where you think you’re watching Uncle Buck, and it’s actually fucking insane.”

He added, noting how the song was used in the film: “It’s oscillating above reality until the end, when it fully escapes from reality, with the song in the last bit. I want to make sure people feel like they need to watch it to understand. In years to come, people will understand how dense it is. For that, I would love to get an award. Also, everyone in the band would find it funny.”

From there, Murphy also suggested he was going after the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards). Mentioning his restaurant in Brooklyn, The Four Horsemen, he said: “I got a Michelin star next door, so it would be a MEGOT. But in general, I don’t care about stuff like that.”

This was not the first time that Murphy had worked with Baumbach, though. He had also previously worked with the director on his 2010 film Greenberg and 2014’s While We’re Young, offering a score for both.

Despite Murphy admiring the film and the use of his song in it, we felt that the scene in which the song was used was one of the worst in living memory. Read our full review of the film to find out why.