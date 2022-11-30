James McAvoy opens up about his "biggest criticism" of X-Men movies









James McAvoy is one of the most versatile stars in the industry, known for his work on a wide range of projects such as Shameless and The Last King of Scotland, among others. However, his most prominent role has been his beloved rendition of Charles Xavier in the X-Men movies.

In addition to the entries in the X-Men franchise, McAvoy has also played the iconic role of Xavier in Deadpool 2. While the X-Men movies with McAvoy have been fairly well-received, the actor is still frustrated about a missed opportunity.

During a conversation with GQ, McAvoy said: “My biggest criticism of what we did throughout the four movies was that after the first movie, we didn’t take advantage of the relationship between [Xavier and Magneto], which really formed the backbone of the first film. So it was like, why did we just eject that massive weapon?”

Although this will always bother McAvoy, the actor is happy about the overall impact of the franchise. “It was one of the most positive experiences I’ve had with a studio,” McAvoy added. “I don’t really [see them as just] money gigs. Days Of Future Past, I think, is one of the better films that I’ve been involved in.”

According to some social media leaks, it was rumoured that McAvoy was set to star in Avengers: Secret Wars in a crossover cameo event. However, the actor denied any such rumour: “I’ve definitely not got the call. And if I did, I would definitely not be telling you.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.