James Hetfield of Metallica to star in upcoming western film ‘The Thicket’









James Hetfield, best known as the Metallica frontman, is due to star alongside Peter Dinklage and Juliette Lewis in a brand new thriller movie, The Thicket.

Created for the streaming service Tubi, the new movie is a dark western tale based on the book of the same name written by Joe R. Lansdale, and follows a young man who persuades a bounty hunter to help save his sister from the clutches of a violent gang. Dinklage, known for his role as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, will play the role of the bounty hunter, whilst Juliette Lewis of Oliver Stone’s 1994 movie Natural Born Killers will play the villain.

Speaking about the exciting new movie, Tubi Chief Content Officer Adam Lewinson stated: “This elevated western thriller led by Peter Dinklage and an exceptionally talented team of artists delivers on genre expectations while adding so much more to make the journey into The Thicket unique and mesmerising”.

As for Hetfield, this is not the first time that the frontman has worked in front of the camera, appearing in Netflix’s Ted Bundy movie Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile with Zac Efron and Lily Collins, among a number of other projects. The casting also comes whilst Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Lars Ulrich and the rest of Metallica gear up to release their long-awaited new album, 72 Seasons.

Meanwhile, Dinklage is soon set to appear in the highly anticipated blockbuster movie The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, a prequel to the billion-dollar franchise led in the 2010s by Jennifer Lawrence. In the film, Dinklage will appear with the likes of Hunter Schafer, Viola Davis, Jason Schwartzman, Rachel Zegler and more.

While we wait for more news about The Thicket, check out Metallica’s latest music video for ‘If Darkness Had a Son’ below.