James Gunn shares new ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ playlist









Director James Gunn has a deep music obsession, and his Guardians of the Galaxy films heavily feature songs which drive forward the impetus of the narrative. Vol. 3 of the superhero film series features a brand new tracklist, and Gunn has now shared the kind of songs that will be on it.

It features Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Badlands’, the Replacements’ ‘I Will Dare’, Faith No More’s ‘We Care A Lot’ the Flaming Lips’ ‘Do You Realize?’, Radiohead’s ‘Creep’, so Gunn has added a lot of variety to the songs which Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill loves in the new film.

“It was very, very difficult,” Gunn told Rolling Stone of the song choices. “I felt very uncomfortable picking out songs and making sure that this was the right soundtrack. Do I move on to just all Eighties songs? Do I use all Nineties songs? Or do I do what a Zune would actually have — songs from different eras, which is what I ended up doing.”

Meanwhile, Chris Pratt added, “[The film] has matured in its emotionality the same way that probably the audience has matured. The kids who loved Guardians were teenagers, and now they’re in their mid-twenties, and it’s really exciting to think that they’re ready for this movie the way that they might not have been nine years ago.