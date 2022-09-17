James Gunn names his favourite Jean-Luc Godard movie









It certainly hasn’t taken long for the American filmmaker James Gunn to become one of the most important filmmakers of modern cinema, transforming the world of superhero movies whilst forging a new path of his own. Helping out rivals of the comic-book sphere, Gunn is responsible for such hits as Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad, aiding both the Marvel and DC universes with his funny bone and unique taste for bombastic fun.

Though now a major filmmaker, his career started as a scriptwriter, taking his pen to several high-profile films, including the much-beloved Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, as well as Dawn of the Dead by director Zack Snyder. His path to being a filmmaker was kickstarted in 2006, however, when he released the gooey horror comedy Slither, starring Elizabeth Banks and Nathan Fillion.

A beloved public figure, Gunn will frequently voice his strong opinions and all-time favourites on social media, picking out such directors as Sergio Leone, Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg, as some of his picks for the very best in the history of cinema. In addition, Gunn also held respect for the late John-Luc Godard, with one of his classic French films sticking out as the director’s favourite.

Paying his respects to the French filmmaker who passed away in September 2022, Gunn took to Twitter to comment, “RIP Jean-Luc Godard, one of the giants of cinema & one of the progenitors of the French New Wave. His films aren’t always easy, but his work affects most directors today, whether they know it or not”.

Continuing, he added, “My favorite film of his is the glorious Breathless,” making reference to the French filmmaker’s extraordinary debut feature film, which was released in 1960.

Jean-Luc Godard’s Breathless was integral in welcoming a change of cinematic vigour in the midst of American struggles, despite the existence of François Truffaut’s The 400 Blows and Alan Resnais’ Hiroshima, Mon Amour, having abided by similar revolutionary spirit years prior. Typified by a youthful rebellious attitude that embraced dynamic, fast-paced filmmaking, Breathless represented a truly modern film using wild jump-cuts and strange camera techniques.

Indeed, Jean-Luc Godard’s very first feature film was among his very best, entering the 1960s with a cool, irreverent charm that would herald a new era for unconventional filmmaking.

With the iconic French filmmaker having only recently passed away, several filmmakers have paid their respects to the icon, with James Gunn being one of a collection of global creatives to pay tribute. His words of praise are joined by the likes of Martin Scorsese, Mike Leigh, Paul Schrader, Claire Denis and Luca Guadagnino. As one of the greatest European filmmakers of all time, Godard leaves a truly exemplary legacy.

