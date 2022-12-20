James Gunn defends DC Studios over Superman backlash









DC Studios joint CEO James Gunn has responded to the recent backlash that the production house has faced regarding the Superman franchise. The director has defended the company’s recent controversial decisions.

Gunn and his cohorts came under fire last week when it was revealed that Henry Cavill had been relieved of his duties playing Superman. Fans of the star thought this was a harsh move by the newly instated management.

It was only last month that former Guardians of the Galaxy director, James Gunn, assumed the CEO position alongside Peter Safran. Then after only a few weeks in the job, they had a meeting with Cavill.

“I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran,” Cavill told fans, “and it’s sad news everyone.” Adding: “I will, after all, not be returning as Superman.” This prompted fans to rally to his defence.

However, since then, Gunn has defended his part in the decision. In a string of Tweets, the new CEO said: “One of the things Peter & I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious & unkind, to say the least.”

Continuing: “Our choices for the DCU are based upon what we believe is best for the story & best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years. Perhaps these choices are great, perhaps not, but they are made with sincere hearts & integrity & always with the story in mind.”

For Cavill’s part, he was understanding of the process, declaring: “The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

Gunn reflected this saying: “We were aware there would be a period of turbulence when we took this gig, & we knew we would sometimes have to make difficult & not-so-obvious choices, especially in the wake of the fractious nature of what came before us.”

However, despite this statement, fans are unconvinced that he is grasping their sentiment and they have expressed further dismay. Only a month into the job, it remains to be seen whether Gunn and Safran have made the right decision.

