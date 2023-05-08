James Gunn: ‘Chukwudi Iwuji is one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with’









James Gunn has made the claim that Chukwudi Iwuji, who features in Gunn’s recent film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, is one of the best actors he has ever worked with. He then compared the actor to some of the biggest names in Hollywood that Gunn has had to pleasure of directing.

“He was, along with Viola Davis and Margot Robbie and Benicio Del Toro and a few others, one of the best actors I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with,” Gunn told Variety. “I had a feeling Chuk could bring something unique to the role.”

“He was able to play an alien of extraordinary empathy and integrity who took over the body and memories of a sociopathic mercenary and was somehow able to convey all of those character aspects at once,” Gunn added. “His performance was nuanced and layered and unlike anyone else who auditioned.”

Gunn had recently shot down the feud between DC Studios and Marvel. He told Yahoo: “People have this weird belief that Marvel and DC hate each other or somehow are polar opposites. But it’s just not the truth. I mean, listen, man, our job is the same. We want to get people into the theatres to see movies. That’s what matters. And I think that we work together to do that.”