James Gunn dismisses alleged feud between DC and Marvel









Director James Gunn has an allegiance to both Marvel and DC. Gunn has taken charge of Marvel films for 11 years, during which time he helmed three Guardians of the Galaxy movies, while he first worked for DC in 2021 with Suicide Squad. Gunn is now the head of DC and will be making a new Superman film soon.

In a recent interview, Gunn shot down the suggestion that DC and Marvel are in competition with one another. He told Yahoo: “It’s not odd. It isn’t odd at all, not to me. I understand how it appears, but I’m just busy cause I’m working two jobs at one time. But it’s not odd.”

Gunn continued: “People have this weird belief that Marvel and DC hate each other or somehow are polar opposites. But it’s just not the truth. I mean, listen, man, our job is the same. We want to get people into the theatres to see movies. That’s what matters. And I think that we work together to do that.”

The director stressed that both Marvel and DC can live in the same realm and benefit one another. He concluded: “The more good Marvel movies are, the better it is for DC movies. The more good DC movies, the better it is for Marvel movies. There’s not only one winner. There can be two winners because it matters who goes to see your movies and who enjoys ’em.”