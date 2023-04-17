James Gunn announces cast for DC’s ‘Creature Commandos’ including David Harbour









Director James Gunn has announced the cast for DC Studios’ upcoming superhero series Creature Commandos.

The new television series will feature Gunn’s brother Sean Gunn as Weasel along with Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, and Steve Agee as John Economos.

Agee will be reprising his role of Economos, which he originally portrayed in the 2021 film The Suicide Squad and later reprised in the spinoff show Peacemaker. Sean Gunn is also reprising his role as Weasel, which he provided motion capture for in The Suicide Squad.

Creature Commandos follows a group of mutants and monsters who fight in World War II. The series will be the first attempt by DC to create an extended universe after the 2017 Justice League film.

Other additions to the extended universe will include a new Superman film entitled Superman: Legacy set for release in 2025, and a Batman spinoff entitled The Brave and the Bold. Television projects for the DC Universe include a series focused on Suicide Squad team leader Amanda Waller and a series focused on two separate Green Lanterns in the same universe.

Creature Commandos will premiere on HBO Max/MAX.